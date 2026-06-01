Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral as range trading continues. On the upside, above 1.3508 will extend the rebound from 1.3300 to 1.3657 resistance first. On the downside, below 1.3300 will bring deeper fall back to 1.3158 support instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3867 are a corrective pattern within the broader up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). With 1.3008 support intact, medium term bullishness is maintained and break of 1.3867 is in favor for a later stage, towards 1.4248 key resistance (2021 high). However, firm break of 1.3008 will at least bring deeper fall to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3867 at 1.2524, with increased risk of bearish reversal.