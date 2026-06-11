Range trading continues in GBP/USD and intraday bias stays neutral. On the downside, break of 1.3300 will target a retest on 1.3158. Firm break there will extend the whole fall from 1.3867 to 100% projection of 1.3867 to 1.3158 from 1.3657 at 1.2948. For now, risk is mildly on the downside as long as 1.3508 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3867 are a corrective pattern within the broader up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). With 1.3008 support intact, medium term bullishness is maintained and break of 1.3867 is in favor for a later stage, towards 1.4248 key resistance (2021 high). However, firm break of 1.3008 will at least bring deeper fall to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3867 at 1.2524, with increased risk of bearish reversal.