Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2388; (P) 1.2403; (R1) 1.2418; More…

Further decline is expected in USD/CAD for 1.2363 low. Decisive break there will resume larger down trend from 1.4667. Next target will be 100% projection of 1.2880 to 1.2363 from 1.2653 at 1.2136. On the upside, though, break of 1.2470 minor resistance will delay the bearish case and extend the consolidation from 1.2363 with another rising leg.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4667 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.4689 (2016 high). Further decline should be seen back to 1.2061 (2017 low). In any case, break of 1.2994 support turned resistance resistance is needed to indicate medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of strong rebound.