Wed, Apr 28, 2021 @ 08:15 GMT
Home Technical Outlook USDCAD Outlook USD/CAD Daily Outlook

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2388; (P) 1.2403; (R1) 1.2418; More

Further decline is expected in USD/CAD for 1.2363 low. Decisive break there will resume larger down trend from 1.4667. Next target will be 100% projection of 1.2880 to 1.2363 from 1.2653 at 1.2136. On the upside, though, break of 1.2470 minor resistance will delay the bearish case and extend the consolidation from 1.2363 with another rising leg.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4667 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.4689 (2016 high). Further decline should be seen back to 1.2061 (2017 low). In any case, break of 1.2994 support turned resistance resistance is needed to indicate medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of strong rebound.

 

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.