Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2595; (P) 1.2647; (R1) 1.2681; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD is now mildly on the downside with focus on 1.2586 support. Break there will suggest that rebound from 1.2448 has completed at 1.2899 already. Deeper decline would then be seen back to 1.2448. On the upside, above 1.2697 minor resistance will turn bias neutral against and extend range trading.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 38.2% retracement of 1.4667 (2020 high) to 1.2005 (2021 low) at 1.3022. Sustained break there should confirm that the down trend from 1.4667 has completed after defending 1.2061 long term cluster support. Further rise would then be seen towards 61.8% retracement at 1.3650. However, rejection by 1.3022 will maintain medium term bearishness. Break of 1.2005 will resume the down trend from 1.4667 and that carries larger bearish implications too.