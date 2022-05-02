USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2765; (P) 1.2813; (R1) 1.2907; More…

USD/CAD’s rally from 1.2401 resumes by breaking through 1.2879 temporary top. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 1.3022 fibonacci level next. Decisive break there will carry larger bullish implications. In any case, outlook will stay cautiously bullish as long as 1.2717 support intact, in case of another retreat.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 38.2% retracement of 1.4667 (2020 high) to 1.2005 (2021 low) at 1.3022. Sustained break there should confirm that the down trend from 1.4667 has completed after defending 1.2061 long term cluster support. Further rise would then be seen towards 61.8% retracement at 1.3650. However, rejection by 1.3022 will maintain medium term bearishness. Break of 1.2005 will resume the down trend from 1.4667 and that carries larger bearish implications too.