USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

Fri, Jun 17, 2022 @ 14:46 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2882; (P) 1.2927; (R1) 1.2992; More

USD/CAD’s rally resumed after brief consolidation and intraday bias is back on the upside. Firm break of 1.3075 will resume medium term rally and sustained trading above 1.3022 fibonacci level will carry larger bullish implications. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2005 to 1.2947 from 1.2401 at 1.3343. On the downside, below 1.2859 minor support will turn bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 38.2% retracement of 1.4667 (2020 high) to 1.2005 (2021 low) at 1.3022. Sustained break there should confirm that the down trend from 1.4667 has completed after defending 1.2061 long term cluster support. Further rise would then be seen towards 61.8% retracement at 1.3650. However, rejection by 1.3022 will maintain medium term bearishness.

