Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2845; (P) 1.2906; (R1) 1.2945; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, break of 1.2818 minor support will resume the fall from 1.3077 towards 1.2516 support next. On the upside, break of 1.3077 and sustained trading above 1.3022 fibonacci level will carry larger bullish implications, and bring up trend resumption.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 38.2% retracement of 1.4667 (2020 high) to 1.2005 (2021 low) at 1.3022. Sustained break there should confirm that the down trend from 1.4667 has completed after defending 1.2061 long term cluster support. Further rise would then be seen towards 61.8% retracement at 1.3650. However, rejection by 1.3022 will maintain medium term bearishness.