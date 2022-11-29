USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3420; (P) 1.3462; (R1) 1.3539; More….

USD/CAD’s rise from 1.3224 resumed by breaking through 1.3494 resistance finally. The development adds to the case that correction from 1.3976 has completed at 1.3224. Intraday bias is now back on the upside. Further break of 100% projection of 1.3224 to 1.3494 from 1.3315 at 1.3585 should prompt upside acceleration to 161.8% projection at 1.3752. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.3315 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3222 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.3223) holds, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 high at a later stage. However, firm break of 1.3222/3 will indicate that the trend might have reversed. Deeper fall would be seen to next cluster support at 1.2726 (61.8% retracement at 1.2758).