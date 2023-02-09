<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3388; (P) 1.3419; (R1) 1.3479; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays neutral and outlook is unchanged. While the choppy fall from 1.3704 might still extend lower, strong support is expected to 1.3224 key support to bring rebound. On the upside, above 1.3519 minor resistance will confirm short term bottoming, and turn intraday bias back to the upside for retesting 1.3704 resistance. However, decisive break of 1.3224 would carry larger bearish implication.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3222 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.3223) holds, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 high at a later stage. However, firm break of 1.3222/3 will indicate that the trend might have reversed. Deeper fall would be seen to next cluster support at 1.2726 (61.8% retracement at 1.2758).