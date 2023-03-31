<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3499; (P) 1.3540; (R1) 1.3564; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays on the downside at this point, and further decline is expected as long as 1.3650 support turned resistance holds. Currently decline from 1.3860 could be seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.3976, and would target 1.3224. But strong support should be seen around there to bring rebound.

In the bigger picture, the up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in progress. Break of 1.3976 will confirm resumption and target 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3261 at 1.4234. Firm break there will pave the way to long term resistance zone at 1.4667/89 (2016, 2020 highs). On the downside, sustained break of 55 week EMA (now at 1.3283) is needed to confirm medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish even in case of deep pull back.