Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3183; (P) 1.3206; (R1) 1.3233; More….

A temporary low is in place at 1.3176 in USD/CAD with current recovery. Some consolidations would be seen but further decline is expected as long as 1.3353 resistance holds. Below 1.3176 will resume the whole decline from 1.3976 to 100% projection of 1.3860 to 1.3299 from 1.3653 at 1.3092 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 are still viewed as a correction to up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low), but chance of trend reversal is increasing with current decline. But in either case, sustained trading below 38.2% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.3233 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.2758. Risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.3653 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.