Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3203; (P) 1.3237; (R1) 1.3267; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral for consolidation above 1.3176 temporary low. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.3353 resistance holds. Below 1.3176 will resume the whole decline from 1.3976 to 100% projection of 1.3860 to 1.3299 from 1.3653 at 1.3092 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 are still viewed as a correction to up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low), but chance of trend reversal is increasing with current decline. But in either case, sustained trading below 38.2% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.3233 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.2758. Risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.3653 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.