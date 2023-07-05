<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3198; (P) 1.3228; (R1) 1.3252; More….

Intraday bias USD/CAD remains neutral for the moment and outlook is unchanged. A short term bottom was formed at 1.3115, and further rise is mildly in favor. Break of 1.3284 will resume the rebound from 1.3115 to 55 D EMA (now at 1.3373).

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 are still viewed as a correction to up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.3299 support turned resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.2758. However, sustained trading above 1.3229 will raise the chance that the correction has completed and turn focus back to 1.3653 resistance.