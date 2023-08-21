Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3527; (P) 1.3551; (R1) 1.3577; More….
Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays on the upside despite loss of upside momentum. Current rally would target 1.3653 resistance first. Decisive break there will confirm that correction from 1.3976 has completed, a target a test on this high. On the downside, below 1.3495 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rise.
In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 are viewed as a corrective fall only. Upon completion, rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) would resume through 1.3976. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2005 to 1.3976 from 1.3091 at 1.4309. In case of another fall, downside should be contained by 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.2758.