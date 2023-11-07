<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3652; (P) 1.3678; (R1) 1.3725; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD is turned neutral first with current recovery. While fall from 1.3897 might still extend further, strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 1.3091 to 1.3897 at 1.3589 to bring rebound. On the upside, above 1.3759 minor resistance will bring retest of 1.3897. However, sustained break of 1.3589 will bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement at 1.3399 instead.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) should have completed with three waves down to 1.3091. Decisive break of 1.3976 high will confirm resumption of up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.3378 support holds. However, firm break of 1.3378 will argue that the pattern from 1.3976 is indeed still extending.