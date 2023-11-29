<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3547; (P) 1.3585; (R1) 1.3610; More…

USD/CAD’s decline extends today and the break of 38.2% retracement of 1.3091 to 1.3897 at 1.3589 indicates deeper correction is underway. Intraday bias remains on the downside. Next target is 161.8% projection of 1.3897 to 1.3627 from 1.3853 at 1.3416. On the upside, above 1.3627 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring recovery first.

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) should have completed with three waves down to 1.3091. Decisive break of 1.3976 high will confirm resumption of up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3091 at 1.4064. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.3378 support holds.