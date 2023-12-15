<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3473; (P) 1.3540; (R1) 1.3586; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains on the downside at this point, with focus on 1.3378 support. Decisive break there will argue that whole rise from 1.3091 has completed at 1.3897. Deeper fall should then be seen back to 1.3091, to extend the sideway pattern from 1.3978. On the upside, though, above 1.3479 support turned resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by deeper then expected fall from 1.3897. But after all, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern that’s in progress. Larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage as long as 1.2947 resistance turned support holds.