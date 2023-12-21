<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3330; (P) 1.3350; (R1) 1.3388; More…

Further decline is expected in USD/CAD as long as 1.3408 minor resistance holds. Fall from 1.3897 would target a retest on 1.3091 support. Nevertheless, break of 1.3408 will indicate short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by deeper then expected fall from 1.3897. But after all, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern that’s in progress. Larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage as long as 1.2947 resistance turned support holds.