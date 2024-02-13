Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3429; (P) 1.3452; (R1) 1.3474; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral as sideway trading continues. Further rise is mildly in favor as long as 1.3357 support holds. On the upside, decisive break of 1.3540/3 will resume the rise from 1.3176. That will also revive that case that whole fall from 1.3897 has completed, and target this resistance. Nevertheless, firm break of 1.3357 support will argue that rebound from 1.3176 has completed, and target this low for resuming the decline from 1.3897.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern only. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Overall, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 at a later stage.