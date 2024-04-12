Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3658; (P) 1.3692; (R1) 1.3723; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains on the upside for the moment. Current rise from 1.3176 is in progress, and further rally would be seen towards 1.3897 resistance. In the downside, below 1.3660 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first and bring consolidations. But near term outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.3477 support holds.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern only. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Overall, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 at a later stage.