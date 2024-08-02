Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3777; (P) 1.3818; (R1) 1.3849; More…

USD/CAD’s rally resumed after brief consolidations and intraday bias is back on the upside. Current rise is part of the whole rally from 1.3176 and next target is 61.8% projection of 1.3176 to 1.3845 from 1.3588 at 1.4025. On the downside, break of 1.3786 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern, that might have completed at 1.3176 (2023 low) already. Firm break of 1.3976 will confirm resumption of whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3176 at 1.4149. This will be the favored case as long as 1.3588 support holds, in case of pullback.