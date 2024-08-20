Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3614; (P) 1.3650; (R1) 1.3670; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains on the downside as fall from 1.3946 is extending towards 1.3588 structural support. Strong support could be seen from there to bring reversal. However, for now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.3737 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern, that might have completed at 1.3176 (2023 low) already. Firm break of 1.3976 will confirm resumption of whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3176 at 1.4149. This will be the favored case as long as 1.3588 support holds, in case of pullback.