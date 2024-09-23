Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3545; (P) 1.3567; (R1) 1.3593; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral as range trading continues. On the downside, break of 1.3532 will argue that corrective recovery from 1.3439 has already completed, and bring retest of this low. Nevertheless, firm break of 1.3646 will bring stronger rebound to 61.8% retracement of 1.3946 to 1.3439 at 1.3752 and above.

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) is extending with another falling leg. While deeper decline could be seen, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in favor to resume at a later stage.