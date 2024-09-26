Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3439; (P) 1.3466; (R1) 1.3511; More…

A temporary low is formed at 1.3418 with current recovery, and intraday bias in USD/CAD is turned neutral first. Some consolidations would be seen first, but outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.3646 resistance holds. Below 1.3418 will resume the decline from 1.3946 to 61.8% projection of 1.3946 to 1.3439 from 1.3646 at 1.3333.

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) is extending with another falling leg. While deeper decline could be seen, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in favor to resume at a later stage.