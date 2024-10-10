Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3663; (P) 1.3691; (R1) 1.3739; More…

USD/CAD’s rally from 1.3418 continues today and intraday bias stays on the upside. Pullback from 1.3946 should have completed at 1.3418 already. Rise from there would target 61.8% retracement of 1.3946 to 1.3418 at 1.3559. Decisive break there will target 1.3946 again. On the downside, below 1.3642 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, sideway consolidation pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) might still extend further. While another decline cannot be ruled out, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in favor to resume at a later stage.