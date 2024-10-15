USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3768; (P) 1.3786; (R1) 1.3816; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains on the upside as rise from 1.3418 is in progress. Next target is a test on 1.3946/76 key resistance zone. On the downside, 1.3769 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But further rally will be expected as long as 1.3646 resistance turned support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, sideway consolidation pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) might still extend further. While another decline cannot be ruled out, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in favor to resume at a later stage.