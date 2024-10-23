Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3805; (P) 1.3825; (R1) 1.3835; More…

Further rally is expected in USD/CAD with 1.3746 support intact, despite loss of momentum as seen in 4H MACD. Current rise from 1.3418 should target 1.3946/76 key resistance zone. However, break of 1.3746 will indicate short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, sideway consolidation pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) might still extend further. While another decline cannot be ruled out, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in favor to resume at a later stage.