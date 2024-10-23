Wed, Oct 23, 2024 @ 11:11 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDCAD OutlookUSD/CAD Daily Outlook

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3805; (P) 1.3825; (R1) 1.3835; More

Further rally is expected in USD/CAD with 1.3746 support intact, despite loss of momentum as seen in 4H MACD. Current rise from 1.3418 should target 1.3946/76 key resistance zone. However, break of 1.3746 will indicate short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, sideway consolidation pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) might still extend further. While another decline cannot be ruled out, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in favor to resume at a later stage.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.