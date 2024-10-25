Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3823; (P) 1.3846; (R1) 1.3879; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays on the upside at this point. Current rally from 1.3418 is in progress for retesting 1.3946/76 key resistance zone. Strong resistance might be seen there to limit upside. On the downside, break of 1.3746 support is needed to indicate short term topping, or another rise is in favor in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, sideway consolidation pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) might still extend further. While another decline cannot be ruled out, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in favor to resume at a later stage.