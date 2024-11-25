Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3952; (P) 1.3986; (R1) 1.4015; More…

USD/CAD is extending the consolidation from 1.4104 and intraday bias remains neutral. On the downside, break of 1.3930 will extend the corrective fall from 1.4104 to 1.3841 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.3418 to 1.4104 at 1.3842). Nevertheless, above 1.4035 minor resistance will bring retest of 1.4104 high.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.2005 (2021) is resuming with break of 1.3976 key resistance (2022 high). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3418 at 1.4391. Now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.3418 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.