USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4217; (P) 1.4244; (R1) 1.4272; More

Canadian Dollar edged up slightly in early US session and intraday bias remains on the upside. Current up trend should target 1.4391 projection level. On the downside, break of 1.4208 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first, and bring deeper pull back to channel support (now at 1.4114). Considering bearish divergence conditio in 4H MACD, firm break of the channel support will indicate short term topping and bring deeper correction.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.2005 (2021) is in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3418 at 1.4391. Medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.3706) holds, even in case of deep pullback.

