Range trading continues in USD/CAD and intraday bias remains neutral for now. Overall, price actions from 1.4791 are seen as a corrective pattern. On the upside, break of 1.4541 will extend the second leg from 1.4150 to retest 1.4791 high. On the downside, break of 1.4238 will argue that the third leg has already started through 1.4150 support.

In the bigger picture, long term up trend is tentatively seen as resuming with prior breach of 1.4667/89 key resistance zone (2020/2015 highs). Next target is 100% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3418 at 1.4993. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.3976 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), even in case of deep pullback.