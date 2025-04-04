Fri, Apr 04, 2025 @ 08:15 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDCAD OutlookUSD/CAD Daily Outlook

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3978; (P) 1.4148; (R1) 1.4269; More

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains on the downside for 61.8% projection of 1.4791 to 1.4150 from 1.4414 at 1.4018. Decisive break there would extend the fall from 1.4791 to 100% projection at 1.3773 next. On the upside, above 1.4158 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first.

In the bigger picture, focus is now on 1.3976 resistance turned support (2022 high), which is close to 55 W EMA (now at 1.3986). Sustained break there should confirm medium term topping at 1.4791. Deeper correction would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 at 1.3727.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.