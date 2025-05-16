Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3942; (P) 1.3973; (R1) 1.3991; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays neutral a this point. Further rise is in favor with 1.3898 minor support intact. Above 1.4014 will resume the rebound from 1.3749 to 1.4150 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.4791 to 1.3749 at 1.4147). However, break of 1.3898 minor support will indicate that the rebound has completed, and bring retest of 1.3749.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top could either be a correction to rise from 1.2005 (2021 low), or trend reversal. In either case, further decline is expected as long as 1.4150 resistance turned support holds. Firm break of 38.2% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 at 1.3727 will pave the way back to 61.8% retracement at 1.3069.