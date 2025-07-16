Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3687; (P) 1.3708; (R1) 1.3745; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays neutral at this point. Overall, price actions from 1.3538 are seen as a corrective pattern, which is now in its third leg. Stronger rise could be seen and above 1.3728 will target 1.3797 resistance and probably above. On the downside, break of 1.3637 minor support will bring retest of 1.3538/55 support zone.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top could either be a correction to rise from 1.2005 (2021 low), or trend reversal. In either case, further decline is expected as long as 1.4014 resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 at 1.3069.