Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3602; (P) 1.3628; (R1) 1.3665;

USD/CAD’s recovery ahead of 1.3538/3555 support zone and break of 1.3628 minor resistance suggests that consolidation pattern from 1.3538 is extending with another leg. Intraday bias is turned neutral first. Upside of recovery should be limited below 1.3773 resistance. Firm break of 1.3538 will confirm resumption of whole decline from 1.4791.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top could either be a correction to rise from 1.2005 (2021 low), or trend reversal. In either case, further decline is expected as long as 1.4014 resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 at 1.3069.