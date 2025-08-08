USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3723; (P) 1.3748; (R1) 1.3775; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD is turned neutral first with 4H MACD crossed above signal line. On the downside, below 1.3720 will affirm the case that corrective rebound from 1.3538 has completed at 1.3878. Deeper fall should then be seen to retest 1.3538 low. On the upside, however, above 1.3809 will dampen this view, and turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.3878 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top could either be a correction to rise from 1.2005 (2021 low), or trend reversal. In either case, further decline is expected as long as 1.4014 resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 at 1.3069.