Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3729; (P) 1.3761; (R1) 1.3782; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, break of 1.3923 will extend the corrective rebound from 1.3538. But upside should be limited by 1.4014 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.4791 to 1.3538 at 1.4017). Meanwhile, firm break of 1.3720 will argue that the corrective bounce has already completed, and bring retest of 1.3538 low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top could either be a correction to rise from 1.2005 (2021 low), or trend reversal. In either case, further decline is expected as long as 1.4014 resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 at 1.3069.