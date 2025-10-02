Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3909; (P) 1.3933; (R1) 1.3959; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral as consolidations continue below 1.3957. On the upside, firm break of 1.3957 will resume the corrective rebound from 1.3538. But upside should be limited by 1.4014 cluster resistance to bring reversal. Meanwhile, sustained trading below 55 4H EMA (now at 1.3891) will bring deeper fall back to 1.3725 support.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top could either be a correction to rise from 1.2005 (2021 low), or trend reversal. In either case, further decline is expected as long as 1.4014 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.4791 to 1.3538 at 1.4017) holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 (2025 high) at 1.3069. However, sustained break of 1.4014 will argue that fall from 1.4791 has completed, and bring stronger rally to 61.8% retracement at 1.4312.