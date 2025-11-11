Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3996; (P) 1.4027; (R1) 1.4053; More…

No change in USD/CAD’s outlook and intraday bias stays mildly on the downside. . Fall from 1.4139 short term top would extend towards 1.3886 support. On the upside, break of 1.4139 will resume the rally from 1.3538 to 61.8% retracement of 1.4791 to 1.3538 at 1.4312.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top is likely just unfolding as a correction to up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low), with rise from 1.3538 as the second leg. A third leg should follow before up trend resumption. That is, range trading is set to extend for the medium term. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 1.3886 support holds. However, firm break of 1.3886 will revive the case that fall from 1.4791 is indeed a larger scale correction.