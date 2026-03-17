Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3650; (P) 1.3690; (R1) 1.3728; More…

Range trading continues in USD/CAD and intraday bias stays neutral. On the upside, firm break of 1.3751 resistance will suggest that stronger rebound is underway, and target 1.3927 resistance first. Meanwhile, break of 1.3524 support will bring resumption of whole down trend from 1.4791.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 are seen as a corrective pattern to the whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Deeper fall could be seen, as the pattern extends, to 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.4791 at 1.3069. However, break of 1.3927 resistance will argue that the correction has completed with three waves down to 1.3480 already.