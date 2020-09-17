Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9064; (P) 0.9087; (R1) 0.9120; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral as consolidation continues. On the downside, break of 0.8998 will resume larger down trend. Nevertheless, break of 0.9200 will resume the rebound towards 38.2% retracement of 0.9901 to 0.8998 at 0.9343.

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0237 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0342 (2016 low), which is still extending. Sustained trading below 100% projection of 1.0342 to 0.9186 from 1.0237 at 0.9081 will pave the way to 138.2% projection at 0.8639. On the upside, break of 0.9376 resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming.