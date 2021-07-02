<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9237; (P) 0.9254; (R1) 0.9273; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is turned neutral with current retreat, and with 4 hour MACD crossed below signal line. Further rally remains in favor as long as 0.9141 support holds. On the upside, sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 0.9471 to 0.8925 at 0.9262 will pave the way to retest 0.9471 resistance.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is currently neutral with focus on 0.9471 resistance. Sustained break there will indicate completion of whole decline from 1.0342 (2016 high). Medium term outlook will be turned bullish for a test on 1.0342 high. But, rejection by 0.9471 again will revive bearishness for another fall through 0.8756 low.