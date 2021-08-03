<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9037; (P) 0.9053; (R1) 0.9067; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the downside and outlook is unchanged. Rebound from 0.8925 should have completed at 0.9273. Deeper fall would be seen to retest 0.8925 low. On the upside, above 0.9116 support turned resistance will mix up the near term outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, failure to sustain above 55 week EMA (now at 0..9183) affirms medium term bearish in USD/CHF. Break of 0.8925 support should resume the whole decline form 1.0342 (2016 high) through 0.8756 low. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.9273 resistance holds, in case of rebound.