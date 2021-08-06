Fri, Aug 06, 2021 @ 06:46 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9053; (P) 0.9066; (R1) 0.9079; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral for consolidation form 0.9017. As long as 0.9116 resistance holds, further decline is expected. On the downside, break of 0.9017 will resume the decline from 0.9273 to retest 0.8925 low. Nevertheless, sustained break of 0.9116 will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 0.9273 instead.

In the bigger picture, failure to sustain above 55 week EMA (now at 0.9183) affirms medium term bearish in USD/CHF. Break of 0.8925 support should resume the whole decline form 1.0342 (2016 high) through 0.8756 low. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.9273 resistance holds, in case of rebound.

