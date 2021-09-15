<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9179; (P) 0.9203; (R1) 0.9226; More….

USD/CHF is still staying in familiar range and intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, break of 0.9149 will turn focus to 0.9098 support. Break there will target further decline to 0.9017 support. On the upside, break of 0.9239/41 will target 0.9273 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, USD/CHF is still struggling around 55 week EMA (now at 0.9178) and outlook is mixed for now. Confirmed rejection by the 55 week EMA will retain medium term bearishness. That is, larger fall from 1.0342 would resume through 0.8756 low at a later stage. However, sustained trading above 55 week EMA will tilt favor to the case of bullish reversal. Focus would then be turned to 0.9471 resistance for confirmation.