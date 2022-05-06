<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9743; (P) 0.9817; (R1) 0.9923; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the upside at this point. Sustained trading above 0.9864 will pave the way to next target at 1.0342 high. For now, outlook will remain bullish as long as 0.9708 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.0342 (2016 high) should have completed with three waves down to 0.8756 (2021 low) already. Rise from 0.8756 is likely a medium term up trend of its own. Next target is 100% projection of 0.8756 to 0.9471 from 0.9149 at 0.9864. Sustained break there will pave the way back to 1.0342 high. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.9459 resistance turned support holds.