<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9845; (P) 0.9869; (R1) 0.9909; More….

USD/CHF’s rally is still in progress and intraday bias remains on the upside for 261.8% projection of 0.9149 to 0.9459 from 0.9193 at 1.0005 next. On the downside, break of 0.9708 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.0342 (2016 high) should have completed with three waves down to 0.8756 (2021 low) already. Rise from 0.8756 is likely a medium term up trend of its own. Sustained trading above 100% projection of 0.8756 to 0.9471 from 0.9149 at 0.9864 will pave the way to 161.8% projection at 1.0306, which is close to 1.0342 (2016 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 0.9459 resistance turned support holds.