Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9752; (P) 0.9794; (R1) 0.9830; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral first and further rally is expected with 0.9680 minor support intact. Consolidation pattern from 1.0063 should have completed with three waves down to 0.9493 already. Further rise would be seen to retest 1.0063 high first. Decisive break there will resume larger up trend. On the downside, break of 0.9670 minor support will dampen this bullish view and bias back to the downside for 0.9493 support instead.

In the bigger picture, medium term up trend from 0.8756 (2021 low) is still in progress. Next target is 1.0342 (2016 high). Sustained break there will resume long term up trend from 0.7065 (2011 low). This will remain the favored case as long as 0.9471 resistance turned support holds.