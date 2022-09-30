<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9717; (P) 0.9786; (R1) 0.9823; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, above 0.9964 will resume the rally from 0.9369 to retest 1.0063 high. On the downside, break of 0.9694 support will extend the corrective pattern from 1.0063 with another falling leg, towards 0.9478 support first.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that up trend from 0.8756 (2021 low) is still in progress. Sustained break of 1.0063 will target 100% projection of 0.9149 to 1.0063 from 0.9369 at 1.0283, and then 1.0342 (2016 high). For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 0.9369 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.