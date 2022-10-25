<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9961; (P) 0.9996; (R1) 1.0047; More…

Range trading continues in USD/CHF and intraday bias stays neutral first. Deeper retreat cannot be ruled out, but downside should be contained above 0.9799 support. On the upside, break of 1.0146 will resume larger up trend to 1.0283 projection level.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that up trend from 0.8756 (2021 low) is still in progress. Sustained break of 1.0063 will target 100% projection of 0.9149 to 1.0063 from 0.9369 at 1.0283, and then 1.0342 (2016 high). For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 0.9779 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.